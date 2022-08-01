Home NEWS Eredivisie: Bassey suspended for two games after nightmare debut
Calvin Bassey will miss Ajax’s first two games of the new league season after he was issued a red card against PSV Eindhoven at the weekend.

Bassey was sent off for a horror tackle in the 72nd minute of the Dutch Super Cup clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Nigerian international came in as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

The 22-year-old will miss the opening match against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday as well as the home match against Groningen on August 14.

Bassey linked up with Ajax from Scottish Premiership club, Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers last month.

He is expected to become one of the key players for Ajax this season.

