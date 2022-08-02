Home Business Equifax Sent Lenders Inaccurate Credit Scores on Millions of Consumers
Business

Equifax Sent Lenders Inaccurate Credit Scores on Millions of Consumers

by News
0 views
equifax-sent-lenders-inaccurate-credit-scores-on-millions-of-consumers

Equifax Inc. provided inaccurate credit scores on millions of U.S. consumers seeking loans during a three-week period earlier this year, according to bank executives and others familiar with the errors.

Equifax sent the erroneous scores on people applying for auto loans, mortgages and credit cards to banks and nonbank lenders big and small—including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Ally Financial Inc., the people said. The scores were sometimes off by 20 points or more in either direction, the people said, enough to alter the interest rates consumers were offered or to result in their applications being rejected altogether.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at...

British Airways Halts Ticket Sales on Some Heathrow...

West Virginia Reaches $400 Million Opioid Deal With...

Marriott Says Travel Demand Is Resilient Amid Economic...

SoftBank Emerges as a Big Loser of the...

Reliance’s $11 Billion Bid Wins Lion’s Share of...

How Cyber Chiefs Cut Through Marketing Noise

Snack, Deodorant Makers Target Cost-Conscious Shoppers With New...

Celsius Energy Drink Gets $550 Million Investment From...

Facing Labor Shortages, Pella Reinvents the Company Town...

Leave a Reply