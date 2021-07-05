EQT to Buy Cypress Creek Renewables From HPS Investment Partners and Temasek – MarketWatch

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM–Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB said Saturday that its EQT Infrastructure V fund has agreed to acquire integrated renewable-energy platform Cypress Creek Renewables from funds managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC and Temasek.

Cypress Creek develops, finances, operates and owns solar-energy and storage facilities across the U.S. The company has developed 11 gigawatts of solar and has more than 3.7 gigawatts under operations and maintenance management.