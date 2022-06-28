Home NEWS EPL: Zidane gets new contract at Man United
Manchester United teenager, Zidane Iqbal, has signed a new and improved deal at the club.

The Manchester born player also has Iraqi and Pakistani heritage.

He made his debut for Manchester United in December 2021 Champions League match against Young Boys.

He signed a deal until June 2025, with the option of a further year.

“Delighted to have extended my stay at this wonderful club,” 19-year-old Iqbal posted on Twitter. “Alhamdulillah.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are close to announcing their first signing of the summer with a deal for Barcelona’s midfielder Frankie de Jong almost done.

In another development, Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen has reportedly opted to join Man United ahead of Tottenham.

