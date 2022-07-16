Home NEWS EPL: You’ve got to look after yourself – Jason Cundy tells latest Man United signing
EPL: You’ve got to look after yourself – Jason Cundy tells latest Man United signing

by News
Chelsea legend, Jason Cundy has said there was nothing wrong in Christian Eriksen dumping Brentford for Manchester United this summer.

He said the Denmark international should not feel bad about taking the decision because he has to look after himself first.

Eriksen spent only six months with the Bees before penning a three-year contract with Manchester United, leading some to question his loyalty.

People believe that Brentford gave him a chance to return to top flight football in January after the Euro 2021 incident where he had cardiac arrest.

Cundy believes Eriksen did exactly the right thing.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive, Cundy said: “He owes them nothing.

“They paid for his service, he delivered, his contract is up and he can do what he wants.

“Why didn’t they give him an 18-month contract? There you go.

“They were tentative, they were a little bit wary and thinking that they didn’t know what they were going to get.

“If he didn’t deliver and he had a stinker, or he was injured for the whole time, do you think they’d want him back? You’ve got to look after yourself in this world.”

