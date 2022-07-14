EPL: You’ve flushed three years of your career – Jordan slams departing Man United star

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has slammed departing Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard, saying the England international has flushed three years of his career.

Lingard has become a free agent after running down his contract with Manchester United this summer.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is currently being linked with a move to MLS side DC United.

But Jordan believes Lingard has wasted the last few years of his career by sticking to Man United, blaming him for not taking the chance to leave Old Trafford last summer.

Recall that Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at West Ham United, where he impressed by bagging nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances.

West Ham made moves to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of his loan stint, but Lingard opted to return to Manchester United instead.

“Jesse Lingard has taken three years of his career and flushed it,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He doesn’t accept the principle that he was not really regarded that highly at Manchester United to get into their team.

“He had an opportunity to go to West Ham and he has made it about finances. He ran down his contract to a free transfer because he knows that the free transfer side of things will enable his wage packet to be at a certain level.”