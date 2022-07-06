EPL: You’re getting top-quality footballer – Merson advises Chelsea on singing England star

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has advised Chelsea on signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

Merson believes Chelsea will be getting a top-quality footballer if they sign Sterling this summer.

Sterling has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The England international is keen to leave the Premier League champions.

And Merson believes the forward will be a great signing for Chelsea, and Pep Guardiola’s side will miss him.

“I think Sterling would be a great signing. I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you’re selling a lot of goals. People always go to me, ‘He’s always at the far post tapping them in’. He is not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There is an art to what he does and he will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves.

“I think if Chelsea went and got him, I think that would be a major signing, especially when you are getting a top-quality international footballer who is at one of the top teams in the world,” Merson told Sky Sport.