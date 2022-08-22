EPL: You’re coming into bad dressing room – Roy Keane warns Man Utd star, Casemiro

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has warned the club’s new signing, Casemiro, that he is coming into a ‘bad dressing room’ at Old Trafford.

Keane also praised Manchester United’s decision to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, saying it is a good signing.

Casemiro joined Man United on a five-year deal from Real Madrid last week.

The Brazilian midfielder was in attendance at Old Trafford on Monday evening for Man United’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

“I think he is a good signing,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“They have paid a lot of money, he’s 30 years of age, he’s got a five-year contract. If you are a player out there and Man United come looking for you, you know you are going to get a great deal.

“It is a start but they need some more, they need more help.

“The problem is for any player coming into Man United now, as good as they are, they are coming into a bad dressing room, they are coming into a bad group of players.

“We keep mentioning it in the last year or two, these players don’t want to run, they don’t seem like a good group. That is a problem for any player, however good they are.

“They are desperate, but I think he’s a quality player. You can look at the bigger picture and go, obviously it is a lot of money and a long contract, the agents out there must be delighted dealing with Man United, but when you are desperate, you have got to pay over the odds.”