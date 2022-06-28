Home NEWS EPL: You’re an arrogant idiot – Dortmund chief blasts ex-Liverpool player over comments on Mane
EPL: You're an arrogant idiot – Dortmund chief blasts ex-Liverpool player over comments on Mane

Borussia Dortmund chief, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has blasted former Liverpool star, Dean Saunders over his recent comments on Sadio Mane.

Mane’s decision to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich was recently criticized by Saunders, who claimed the Senegalese international took a step backwards by switching to the Bundesliga.

Saunders added that Mane would “ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer” after joining Bayern.

However, those comments didn’t sit well with Watzke, who labelled Saunders an ‘arrogant idiot’ as he defended the reputation of German football.

Reacting to the comments, Watzke told German publication Bild (via Liverpool Echo): “There are always some arrogant idiots like this one. As a member of the board of Europe’s club association ECA, I know that German football still has a good reputation. The English did not win any of the three European Cup titles in the past season.”

