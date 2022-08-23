EPL: Your ‘strange’ decision baffles me – Micah Richards criticises Van Dijk

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, has been left baffled by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s defending during the Reds’ 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Richards believes Van Dijk made ‘uncharacteristic mistakes’ for his decision during Liverpool’s clash with Man United.

Liverpool continued their slow start to the Premier League season as goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave Man United all three points against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van Dijk was at fault for Sancho’s goal, standing still on the six-yard line as the England winger had far too much time and space to score and Richards admitted he was surprised by the Dutchman’s ‘strange’ defending.

“I’m looking at a clip now and seeing some afters between [Milner] Milner and [Virgil] Van Dijk. Sancho had three or four seconds in the box to pick where he’s going to put it and Van Dijk just stood with his arms behind his back – that is so unlike Van Dijk,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He is normally so dominant, he reads the game so well and would get out to Sancho but he’s in acres of space and I know people will talk about Milner and how he got sat down in the box, but Van Dijk literally just stands there.

“It’s such strange defending, we all know Van Dijk has had his injuries and they are a way better team when he’s in the side, but some of these mistakes are so uncharacteristic of him and I just can’t believe what I am seeing from such a world-class defender. It is so strange to see.”