EPL: Your height is a problem, something you should worry about – Carragher tells Man United star

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has insisted that Lisandro Martinez being a 5ft 9in centre-back in the Premier League remains a thing of worry for Manchester United.

Martinez was targeted by teams in his first two games for Manchester United but that was never going to be the case against Liverpool on Monday night as the Argentine put up a superlative performance.

Caragher feels that despite the commendable performance by the Argentina international, he will have to deal with teams like Manchester City.

“What I would say about him, because of his size, is that it is a problem for him. No matter what anyone says, being 5ft 9in is a problem,” Carragher insisted on Sky Sports.

He further noted that the best centre-back he ever saw was Italian Franco Baresi, who was just 5ft 9in to 5ft10 but never played his football in England.

“Baresi organised the whole team, he was lightning quick, he brings the ball out, he’s almost 10/10 in everything else, and maybe 6/10 in the air,” he added.

Carragher noted that Martinez was fantastic on the ball on Monday night, won duels and read the game, but wonders whether the former Ajax star can organise the defence and be a warrior?

“If he’s really good at all of those or fantastic, that will compensate for his lack of height.

“But being 5ft 9in in the Premier League is something to worry about,” he added.