EPL: You’ll stand no chance against Haaland – Sinclair tells Man United’s latest defender

Former Manchester City winger, Trevor Sinclair, has told Manchester United’s latest signing, Lisandro Martinez, he would stand no chance against a tall striker like Erling Haaland.

Manchester are on the verge of announcing the signing of Ajax centre-back, Lisandro Martinez who stands at 5ft 9 in height.

Some pundits are already taking a look at the deal with surprise, especially given on two occasions, at least, he could come up against a 6ft 5 in height like Manchester City’s Haaland.

Haaland recently told reporters that the first he would like to face as Manchester City player is Manchester United and Sinclair has his fears about the match-up.

“I’m just looking back at when Haaland was signed by Man City, and he said the club he’d most like to play against is Man United…,” he told talkSPORT.

“And I’m looking at Martinez – he’s 5ft 9. Imagine Haaland, who is a 6ft 5 in giant, against him in a one-on-one.

“He’s that tall and he’s a centre-half. I know people say he plays in midfield too, well let’s hope for Man United’s sake he’ll be playing in midfield that day, because I wouldn’t like to see that mismatch.

“Martinez is my height. It’s like me marking Lukaku with a ball into the box!”

Meanwhile, the first time Martinez and Haaland came against each other was in the Champions League with Ajax defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and Martinez defending perfectly against the tall Norwegian striker.