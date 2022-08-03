EPL: You’ll never play again – O’Hara slams Man United star

Former Tottenham star, Jamie O’Hara has said that goalkeeper, Dean Henderson will not play for Manchester United again.

This was after the England international granted an interview on Tuesday where he slammed the Red Devils for not keeping to their promise of making him the club’s number one.

Henderson said that Manchester United promised to make him their number goalkeeper ahead of Spain international, David De Gea, who is by far a better and more experienced keeper.

Henderson, who wants to make the England national team squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has left Old Trafford on a loan deal to Nottingham Forest.

And O’Hara told talkSPORT Breakfast: “It seems pretty shocking. He’s obviously got his back up. He’s gone back in thinking he will be involved.

“Let’s be honest, David de Gea was superb last season for Man United. He’s the No.1 ‘keeper and one of the best in the world.

“Dean Henderson has to accept he is going to be a bit part player when David de Gea is there.

“I don’t think he will play for Man United again. That’s it now. When you do an interview like that, you come out and slate your parent club it never goes down well with the fans with the coaching staff.

“The new manager will come in and look at it and go ‘it’s time to move on’. Maybe he has done that interview because, in the long run, he probably will want to move on.

“He’s a top ‘keeper, by the way. He is probably too good to be sat on the bench, but it is Manchester United.

“You don’t come out and slate Manchester United if you are part of the football club. Let’s be honest, the only way Dean Henderson is going to go to at United is down.

“Sometimes players say things in the heat of the moment when they are angry. We’ve all done it and lived to regret that moment.”