EPL: You’ll fit very well – Ronaldinho tells Raphinha club to sign for

Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho wants Leeds United forward, Raphinha to join the Catalan club this summer.

Ronaldinho believes Raphinha will fit very well at Barcelona.

Raphinha has been one of the most sought-after players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has drawn the interest of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea had struck a deal with Leeds in the region of £60 million to sign the Brazilian star.

Speaking on Raphinha’s recent transfer rumours, Ronaldinho, as quoted by journalist Miquel Blazquez, said: “I would very much like Raphinha to sign for Barça.

“He has a lot of qualities and would fit very well.”

Raphinha currently has two years left on his current deal with Leeds United.

He helped his team to escape relegation last season, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists.