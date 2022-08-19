EPL: You lost 6-0 to Liverpool with Aston Villa – Klopp slams Agbonlahor over Man United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed Aston Villa legend, Gabriel Agbonlahor, over his comment on Manchester United.

Following the 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend, Agbonlahor had verbally destroyed Manchester United but Klopp has a stinging rebuke for the former Aston Villa forward.

Klopp said he was listening to the programme on talkSPORT when Agbonlahor was slaughtering Erik ten Hag’s team and reminded the former striker that Liverpool once beat Aston 6-0 while Agbonlahor was still very active in football and captained the Villa team.

“I drove home after watching the first half here [the Liverpool training ground]. I listened to talkSPORT and heard Gabby Agbonlahor. What he said about United was unbelievable,” the German told talkSPORT.

“He lost 6-0 here with Villa in my first season. He wasn’t a mentality monster in that game. I was close to calling in.”