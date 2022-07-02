Home NEWS EPL: You don’t worth £50m – Agbonlahor slams Richarlison
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: You don’t worth £50m – Agbonlahor slams Richarlison

by News
0 views
epl:-you-don’t-worth-50m-–-agbonlahor-slams-richarlison

Former Aston Villa captain, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has slammed Tottenham’s new signing, Richarlison, insisting that the Brazilian is not worth £50million.

Tottenham completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton for a reported £60 million deal on Friday.

It was reported that Tottenham will pay Everton an initial £50 million with a further £10 million in add-ons.

However, Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Richarlison’s value should be nowhere close to £50 million.

According to the former England striker, Richarlison has stolen big-money moves in his career so far.

“Richarlison, for me, is not worth £50million, I feel this player has stolen big moves his whole career,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

He added, “He doesn’t get up off the floor. You touch him, he is rolling around. If I have got £50million to spend, I am choosing Raphinha all day.

“Chelsea will be buzzing to get Raphinha, Spurs will be devastated to miss out on Raphinha.”


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Jota gives reason for joining new club

Amaechi arrives Rivers, vows to ensure APC’s victory...

What Sergio Ramos did to me at Real...

WAFCON 2022: Osimhen predicts country to win tournament,...

Ronaldo’s transfer request shows he didn’t choose Man...

Osun: Police arrest INEC staff, NYSC member for...

EPL: Ten Hag gives Man Utd deadline to...

Gov Ayade begs Obono-Obla to withdraw suits against...

Transfer: Ronaldo eyes Osimhen’s spot at Napoli after...

Nigeria Immigration Service Debunks Recruitment Exercise

Leave a Reply