EPL: You can’t rely on those underperforming players – Man United told not to allow Ronaldo go

Manchester United have been told not to allow Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford this summer, especially when there is a lack of availability of suitable replacements for him.

The 37-year-old Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

He is reported to have told the Red Devils’ hierarchy he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Portuguese has not reported to the team’s preseason tour, citing family issues.

But reports around Europe suggest he wants to leave following Manchester United’s failure to win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League.

But Darren Ambrose, a former Newcastle United star, said that Ronaldo must not be allowed to go without the club finding a suitable replacement.

The talkSPORT pundit later suggested relying on Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as their main source of goals would be too much for the trio.

“I think they’ll need someone in [if Ronaldo leaves],” Ambrose said on Drive.

“You can’t just rely on the players who have been underperforming for the last few years to all of a sudden become fantastic players and get Manchester United back to where they were a few years ago.

“And if you have an injury to one of them you’ve got no one to step in.”

