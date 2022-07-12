EPL: You can’t let N’Golo Kante join Arsenal – Glenn Johnson tells Chelsea

Former Chelsea star, Glenn Johnson, has explained why N’Golo Kante will never join Arsenal but remain at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are considering a surprise move for France International midfielder Kante.

The former Leicester City star has just one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and there are reports the Blues could decide to cash in this summer.

As they weigh up a possible replacement for Kante, Chelsea is considering a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

“Any team would want N’Golo Kante,” Johnson told BettingOdds.com.

“We all know what he does and what he’s going to do because he delivers every time he plays.

“I can’t see Chelsea letting him go to Arsenal, to be honest. Arsenal is nowhere near a threat to Chelsea, so I can’t see N’Golo wanting to go there just yet.

“He’s got plenty more in the tank.”