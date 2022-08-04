epl:-william-gallas-reveals-player-he’s-most-excited-for-this-season

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas has named the Premier League player he is most excited to see play this season.

Gallas chose Arsenal defender, William Saliba as his number one player to watch for the upcoming campaign.

Saliba spent the last three seasons on loan at French Ligue 1 clubs.

The 21-year-old French star enjoyed an excellent year at Marseille last season and was named Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Season.

Saliba is yet to play a game for Arsenal despite signing three years ago.

However, he looks set to get his chance in the Premier League this season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said, “I’m interested to see how Saliba does, of course, he’s French and last season, he played for my former club Olympique de Marseille and now he’s back at Arsenal.”

He added, “Last season he wasn’t happy because Arsenal didn’t give him the opportunity to play, so now he has to show everyone at Arsenal that they got that decision wrong.

“He has to show character, but don’t forget that playing for Marseille and Arsenal are two very different things.

“The pressure is not the same. Even though Marseille have passionate fans and they adore their players – in England, it is a completely different type of pressure. Arsenal is a big club and everybody is waiting to see if Saliba is going to have a good season.”