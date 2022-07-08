epl:-william-gallas-names-clubs-to-make-premier-league-top-four-next-season

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham defender, William Gallas has picked his Premier League teams to finish top four next season.

The Frenchman is of the opinion that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham can ’cause trouble to the big clubs’ next season.

He believes that the battle for top four will be between Spurs and Arsenal again in the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

Tottenham have been very active in the transfer market this summer after securing Champions League spot last season.

Conte has boosted his team with the likes of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, with more players expected to come.

And Gallas, a former Tottenham star, believes that with Conte in charge, the club are a threat to anyone.

“I think they can cause trouble to the big clubs,” Gallas told Metro.

“They will cause problems as they will be very strong this season, especially with the mentality of Antonio Conte.”

Asked for his tips for the top four this season, the Frenchman said: “I don’t want to, but I have to put [Manchester] City because they look like they are going to be very strong.

“So City, Chelsea, Liverpool definitely. Then the same problem, Arsenal or Tottenham, I don’t know.”

Presented with another possible team to challenge for the Champions League places, Gallas was clear: ”Manchester United? I don’t think so, no.”