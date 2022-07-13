Home NEWS EPL: Will Fish joins Man United squad as another defender leaves camp
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Will Fish joins Man United squad as another defender leaves camp

by News
0 views
epl:-will-fish-joins-man-united-squad-as-another-defender-leaves-camp

Manchester United have brought in Will Fish to replace Axel Tuanzebe in his squad.

Tuanzebe left the team’s preseason camp in Thailand to return to England to deal with a ‘small personal issue’.

The defender missed the Red Devils’ 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

He had hoped to play against Melbourne victory in their next schedule on Friday so that he could impress the new manager.

However, the defender has now returned to the United Kingdom to deal with a personal issue.

For this reason, the club have called up youngster Will Fish to replace Tuanzebe and the teenager will join up with the rest of the squad in Australia.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Ozil’s new club confirmed after Fenerbahce terminates...

Lagos flood claimed three siblings, four others –...

Fayemi visits Professor Eleka over father’s death

Tricycle riders protest high taxation in Anambra, block...

EPL: Raheem Sterling becomes highest-paid Chelsea player

EPL: Koulibaly arrives for medicals, becomes second Chelsea...

2023: No cause for alarm – Senator Sankara...

Super Falcons, USA clash in double-header friendly September

Abiodun eulogises Nobel Laureate, Professors Soyinka at 88,...

Pastor Adeboye pens love note to his wife...

Leave a Reply