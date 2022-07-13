epl:-will-fish-joins-man-united-squad-as-another-defender-leaves-camp

Manchester United have brought in Will Fish to replace Axel Tuanzebe in his squad.

Tuanzebe left the team’s preseason camp in Thailand to return to England to deal with a ‘small personal issue’.

The defender missed the Red Devils’ 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

He had hoped to play against Melbourne victory in their next schedule on Friday so that he could impress the new manager.

However, the defender has now returned to the United Kingdom to deal with a personal issue.

For this reason, the club have called up youngster Will Fish to replace Tuanzebe and the teenager will join up with the rest of the squad in Australia.