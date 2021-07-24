Home NEWS EPL: Why Man Utd are yet to finalize Varane’s transfer deal
Manchester United are yet to finalize Raphael Varane’s transfer deal because they are struggling to reach an agreement with Real Madrid, the UK Mirror reports.

Real Madrid are demanding £50million for Varane, but Man United are only willing to pay £40m for the centre-back.

The LaLiga giants are open to selling Varane to avoid a free transfer next year, but their valuation is yet to be met by Man United.

Varane has entered the last year of his contract with Real Madrid and desires a new challenge as he hits his prime.

Real Madrid have since given Varane’s agent approval to hold talks with Man United.

Varane has drawn the interest of the Red Devils this summer.

The France international is Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred option of defenders to sign this summer.

After securing a £73.1m deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Man United are now focusing on recruiting a new center-back to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

