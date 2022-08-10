Home Uncategorized EPL: Why I left Chelsea for RB Leipzig – Timo Werner
EPL: Why I left Chelsea for RB Leipzig – Timo Werner

by News
New Red Bull Leipzig signing, Timo Werner, has suggested that he left Chelsea to join the German club because he wants to reach the 100-goal mark at the club.

Werner also insisted that he had a ‘good time in England’, despite struggling to impress at Chelsea following his £53m move to Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

The German international completed his £25.3 million return to Leipzig on Wednesday, having previously left Germany as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Werner scored 90 times in 157 appearances at Leipzig before his departure to Chelsea but quickly saw his goal tally plummet in England, registering just 23 goals in 89 games during his two-year spell with Chelsea.

“I am very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again. I had a great time here between 2016 and 2020 when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league,” Werner was quoted by RB Leipzig’s official website as saying.

“I had two great years at Chelsea that I am really grateful we were crowned with the Champions League trophy. The experience to play abroad in a new league really helped me and my career. Now I am looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me. We want to achieve a lot and of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark.”

