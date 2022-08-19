epl:-why-casemiro-won’t-play-against-liverpool-if-man-utd-complete-deal-this-weekend

Manchester United are close to an agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro.
According to Sky Sports, the exact fee is £50.7m plus £8.5m in add-ons.
Casemiro has been offered a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
However, even if the deal is sealed this weekend, it is unlikely that the Brazilian will be available for United’s next Premier League clash, as he requires a visa.
Erik ten Hag’s side take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.
The Red Devils are bottom of the table, after back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Brentford in their first two fixtures.