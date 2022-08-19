Home NEWS EPL: Why Casemiro won’t play against Liverpool if Man Utd complete deal this weekend
EPL: Why Casemiro won’t play against Liverpool if Man Utd complete deal this weekend

Manchester United are close to an agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro.

According to Sky Sports, the exact fee is £50.7m plus £8.5m in add-ons.

Casemiro has been offered a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

However, even if the deal is sealed this weekend, it is unlikely that the Brazilian will be available for United’s next Premier League clash, as he requires a visa.

Erik ten Hag’s side take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Red Devils are bottom of the table, after back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Brentford in their first two fixtures.

