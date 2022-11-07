Home NEWS EPL: Why Aubameyang flopped against Arsenal – Potter
EPL: Why Aubameyang flopped against Arsenal – Potter

EPL: Why Aubameyang flopped against Arsenal – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played badly against Arsenal because the team didn’t function as a unit.

Aubameyang only took eight touches against his former club, before he was substituted off as the Blues lost src-0 on Sunday.

When asked if the Gabon striker’s poor performance was down to his own shortcomings or the lack of service, Potter replied: “I wouldn’t say that, it’s part of the team. We didn’t function as fluidly as we’d have liked.

“They come in at a good moment, good structure and Mikel [Arteta] has done a good job. What’s important, we understand where we’re at.”

Victory at Stamford Bridge sees Arsenal extend their advantage over Chelsea to src3 points.

Potter takes his men to high-flying Newcastle United this weekend, while Wolves host the Gunners.

