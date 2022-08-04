EPL: Why Arsenal failed to qualify for Champions League under Arteta – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has expressed his concerns over Arsenal’s squad and “inexperienced” manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the new season.

Arteta has spent two-and-a-half turbulent years in charge of the Gunners.

During his first months at the Emirates, Arsenal won the FA Cup and Community Shield, but flattered to deceive in the Premier League and Europe.

Arsenal seemed set to finish fourth last season and return to the Champions League, but Arteta’s team fumbled towards the end of the campaign and saw North London rivals Tottenham take the final top-four spot.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: “I actually hope the fans get behind Mikel Arteta this season, I genuinely do.

“I just worry about the experience in terms of young manager. To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is there! Last season, Arsenal should have finished in the top four.

“But, in the end, the experience of Antonio Conte, the experience of the Tottenham Hotspur players [meant they didn’t].

“In that game, Spurs’ experience on that night it was alarming how naïve Arsenal were and how short they were. My concern is just purely around that.”