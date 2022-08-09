Home NEWS EPL: What Arteta told Arsenal squad before removing Aubameyang as captain
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: What Arteta told Arsenal squad before removing Aubameyang as captain

by News
0 views
epl:-what-arteta-told-arsenal-squad-before-removing-aubameyang-as-captain

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, explained to the squad why he was removing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain, in the latest episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal.

Aubameyang was allowed to fly to France in early December for family reasons, but he returned late and failed to report to training on time.

Arteta was furious, with the Gabon international already having a history of bad time-keeping.

Aubameyang was forced to train alone, stripped of the captaincy and eventually had his contract ripped before he joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

“I have to announce you something. Following the last disciplinary issue that we had with Auba, and the consequences that I decided to take not to involve him in the game, I thought carefully – myself and the club – what was the next step.

“And we have decided as a club that he is no longer our captain, so you should know that. The other decision is that, for now, he’s not involved in the squad. I will make decisions further along the line,” Arteta told the stunned players.

He added: “The club and myself we are not going to accept any behaviour like this, and what we are building goes completely against any behaviour like that.

“So if we are going to have any meaning in changing our culture – and making sure we become a different club and team – we have to stand to those words, clearly, in every action, with anybody. And this is the message that I have to send you.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CAF: Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd, Remo Stars, Kwara...

APC’s Bassey Otu unveils Cross River Assembly leader,...

Academic staff of Kwara Colleges of Education call...

War: It’s suicidal – UN warns over Russia’s...

Father narrates how kidnappers who demanded N50m ransom...

Horniman Museum in London agrees to return looted...

Police kill armed robbery suspects terrorizing residents of...

“I wanted to raise N5m ransom to free...

PDP Rep defects to APC, gives reason

EPL: Issa Diop set for medicals at West...

Leave a Reply