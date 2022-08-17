EPL: What Antonio Conte did to me – Chelsea striker, Batshuayi

Chelsea forward, Michy Batshuayi, has revealed that the club’s former manager, Antonio Conte, fooled him many times at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi said this while opening up about his frustrating spell under Conte, claiming that the Italian constantly contradicted himself.

The 28-year-old, who recently returned from a loan spell at Besiktas, is yet to establish himself as a regular player at Chelsea.

However, Conte, who is now the coach of Tottenham Hotspur, supposedly had plans to use Batshuayi in a two-striker system alongside Diego Costa at Chelsea, but the plan never materialized.

Speaking to Voetbal Magazine, the Belgium international shed light on the issues he had with Conte.

Batshuayi said, “Conte was constantly contradicting himself. To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a two-man bioreports alongside Diego Costa. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me… ( laughs ).”

He added: “I do not understand. I’m sure we would have had a fantastic season together, but hey, Chelsea have won the championship, so what can I say? Look, those are my frustrations. But since the club is running well, I have to keep quiet. Otherwise, I will be the bad apple, thinking only of itself… The truth is I have been fooled far too many times.”

Conte won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his time as Chelsea manager. Batshuayi has only featured in 53 games under the Italian during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, recording 19 goals.