EPL: We've lost someone great – Chelsea's Mendy reacts to departure of Liverpool star

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has reacted to the club’s decision to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

The Senegalese goalkeeper warned that selling Mane, who he described as a very top star, could have a ‘huge impact’ on Liverpool next season.

Mane, who scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds, has been one of Liverpool’s most important players in recent seasons.

Mendy believes that Mane is a loss to Liverpool and the Premier League after the 30-year-old enjoyed much individual and collective success at Anfield.

Asked about Mane’s move away from Liverpool, Mendy said, “I think it is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality and in terms of the person,” According to Metro.

“We’ve lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy the Bundesliga.

“He’s also a big loss [to Liverpool] because of his quality, the impact he makes…”

