EPL: West Ham offered Leeds more money but Kalvin Phillips joined Man City – Moyes laments

West Ham United boss, David Moyes has revealed that the club offered Leeds United more than Manchester City did for midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

England star Phillips joined Manchester City for £45m earlier this week, signing a six-year contract at the club.

Moyes said West Ham offered more money but Phillips was intent on a move to the Etihad.

The Hammers boss told the Daily Mail: “We bid more than that.

“We’re trying to be competitive with the big teams. If we can’t, we have to find another way of keeping up with them.”

