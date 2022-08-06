EPL: We’re not at the highest level – Tuchel reacts to Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted his team were not at their best in their 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

The Blues kicked off their campaign with a victory at Goodison Park, thanks to Jorginho’s first-half penalty.

However, Tuchel feels they were not at their highest level but expressed satisfaction at taking all three points.

Tuchel told Sky Sports: “We have struggled in the last seasons to get points here – and we have the points. A win is a win – it’s the most important thing for everything but we have to get better.

“We are maybe not at the highest level – we have brought players in but they came in late, pre-season was a bit turbulent but the last week of training was promising.

“Some situations in the first half were quite good and second half I think we had simply not enough movement on the ball – with less movement, there were more ball losses.

“It was a bit of a strange second half without the rhythm from the team, and interruptions, but we hung in and did what was necessary to keep a clean sheet and we go from there.”