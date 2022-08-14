Home NEWS EPL: We’re bottom, I’m going off grid – Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man Utd’s latest defeat
EPL: We’re bottom, I’m going off grid – Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man Utd’s latest defeat

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has reacted to the club’s Premier League 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Ferdinand expressed sadness over Man United’s humiliating defeat to Brentford, saying that Erik ten Hag’s side are now at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Four goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford the victory over Man United at Gtech Community Stadium.

The result against Brentford means Man United are now at the bottom of the Premier League table with no points from two games.

Reacting, Ferdinand, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, said he was going off the grid over the outcome of the match.

“We are bottom….I’m going off grid,” Ferdinand tweeted.

Man United’s next game is against Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 20.


