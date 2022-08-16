Home NEWS EPL: Vieira reacts as Crystal Palace fail to defeat Liverpool
EPL: Vieira reacts as Crystal Palace fail to defeat Liverpool

by News
Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has hailed his team’s organisation and discipline following their 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Monday.

The visitors went ahead in the first half, before Luis Diaz levelled for the Reds after Darwin Nunez was sent off.

The result leaves Liverpool in 12th place on two points from their first two matches, four behind leaders Manchester City, while Palace sit in 16th with a single point.

Vieira was delighted to leave Anfield with a point, despite having an extra man for the last 30 minutes.

“Overall we keep our organisation, our discipline. This is a really tough place to come and try to perform.

“It was a really good team performance and I’m really happy with the team, the way they played today,” Vieira said.

