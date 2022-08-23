EPL: Very happy with this signing – Ten Hag hails Man Utd’s newest player

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has expressed his delight with the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils struck a £60m deal with the LaLiga giants last week.

Ahead of Monday night’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Casemiro was presented to the home supporters.

“He is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and found him. Very happy with his signing,” Ten Hag said.

On why he made changes for the match, the Dutchman added: “We have a squad, we have a lot games to cover and it was best to makes these changes for this game.

“Varane is a very experienced players, won everything and will bring the communication in the back four. We want mobility and agility in the back four.”