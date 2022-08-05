Home NEWS EPL: Tuchel tells five players to leave Chelsea, refuses to give them shirt numbers
EPL: Tuchel tells five players to leave Chelsea, refuses to give them shirt numbers

Chelsea have not given shirt numbers to five players in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

They are Ethan Ampadu, Kenedy, Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi.

Tuchel considers them surplus to requirement and wants them to leave Stamford Bridge for new clubs.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“Levi Colwill has not been given an official squad number as he will leave Chelsea to join Brighton, part of the Cucurella deal.

“Possible loan but it’s a matter of details – he’ll join Brighton.

“Ampadu, Kenedy, Gilmour, Barkley and Batshuayi have all not been given numbers,” Romano tweeted.

