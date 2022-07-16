Home NEWS EPL: Tuchel speaks on Chelsea selling another forward
EPL: Tuchel speaks on Chelsea selling another forward

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the club have no intention of selling forward, Armando Broja, this summer.

Tuchel said that Broja is at Chelsea to make an interest despite West Ham’s interest in signing the 20-year-old.

It was reported that West Ham have submitted a €35million bid to Chelsea for Broja.

Recall that Tuchel and Chelsea have already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan this summer.

“Armando Broja’s our player first of all, and as of now, we have no interest in selling him.

“He’s here to make an impression,” Tuchel was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying.

