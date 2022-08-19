epl:-tuchel-names-three-key-players-to-miss-leeds-vs-chelsea-clash

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, has named the three key players that will miss his side’s Premier League tie with Leeds United on Sunday.

Tuchel also provided the latest update on Christian Pulisic ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds at Elland Road.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Tuchel said the likes of N’Golo Kante, who was pulled up in the Tottenham game and left the pitch in some pain, Armando Broja and Mateo Kovacic would not feature against Leeds.

“It’s quite serious,” Tuchel said.

“We are talking about weeks. It is not good news. We are disappointed and sad because N’Golo was super important and super fit, and he will be out for several weeks.”

He added, “Armando is out for some days. He cannot come with us to Leeds. Mateo Kovacic is still out with knee problems.

“Christian Pulisic had Achilles problems but trained today. Let’s see.”