EPL: Tuchel don’t want him – Chelsea legend advises Boehly on player to sign

Chelsea legend, Frank Lebeouf has advised the new leadership of the club under the guidance of Todd Boehly not to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar.

Lebeouf instead wants Boehly to sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, doesn’t want Neymar at Stamford Bridge.

According to him, Chelsea needs to sign Ronaldo over Neymar because the Blues need someone to score and be more clinical.

Neymar and Ronaldo have been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Speaking to ESPN, Lebeouf said: “I would pick Ronaldo because they need someone to finish the actions and score and be more clinical.

“Neymar is not going to happen, I don’t think Tuchel wants him because he had so many issues when he was the coach of PSG.”