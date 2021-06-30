Home NEWS EPL: Tottenham’s next manager revealed
EPL: Tottenham’s next manager revealed

Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager has been revealed.

According to Metro UK, Tottenham hopes to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their next manager this week after coming to an agreement with the former Wolves coach.

Santo left Wolves at the end of last season after four years at the club.

The Portuguese almost joined Crystal Palace before a last-minute u-turn.

He then spoke to Everton about a move to Goodison Park to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is now the manager of Real Madrid, but the Toffees have switched their attention to Rafael Benitez.

Recall that Tottenham parted company with their former manager, Jose Mourinho, in April.

Spurs have held talks with Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso over the role in recent weeks, but negotiations with each of those candidates collapsed.

