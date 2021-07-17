epl:-tottenham-manager,-nuno-reveals-player-that-won’t-be-in-his-squad-next-season

New Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has ruled out the possibility of having Gareth Bale for the 2021/2022 season.

Bale spent last campaign on loan in North London from Real Madrid.

However, the Welshman will most likely spend the last year of his contract with Real in Spain.

One player Nuno wants to keep is Heung-Min Son, with Spurs planning new contract talks with the South Korean.

Gareth Bale to retire from football after Euro 2020

“Gareth Bale will not be part of our squad. Son will join us very soon and then we will have a chance to talk.

“It is not easy to improve our squad but we need to, so we need to be very clinical with the players that join us and can help us,” Nuno said on Friday.