EPL: Top signing – John Terry reacts to Chelsea’s latest recruit

Chelsea legend, John Terry has reacted to the club’s latest new signing.

Chelsea on Saturday morning confirmed the signing of defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Serie A club, Napoli, after the completion of a €40million (£33.8m) deal.

Chelsea were in need of reinforcements at the back after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

However, reacting to the signing of Koulibaly, Terry sent a message to welcome the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge.

The former England international, who seemingly gave Koulibaly his blessing to wear his No.26 shirt, also wished the centre-back good luck at Chelsea.

“Welcome to @chelseafc Good Luck mate 💙 26 💙,” Terry commented on Chelsea’s Instagram post introducing the new signing.

Terry added on another Instagram post: “Top signing this is.”

