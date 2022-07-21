Home Uncategorized EPL: Top class player, will make huge difference – Carragher tells Man Utd to sign midfielder
EPL: Top class player, will make huge difference – Carragher tells Man Utd to sign midfielder

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has urged Manchester United to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona as the player is “top-class” and would make a “huge difference.

United are pressing to finalize a deal to sign De Jong, but the midfielder is reluctant to leave Spain.

The Red Devils have already struck a deal with Barca, but now need to convince the Dutchman to end his spell at the Nou Camp.

Carragher believes signing De Jong would be a real coup for United.

“It will be interesting if Manchester United get Frenkie de Jong,” he told Sky Sports.

“I do think he’s a top-class player and I think he would make a huge difference for them.”

