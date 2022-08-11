Home NEWS EPL: Three players Boehly is planning to buy for Chelsea revealed
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Three players Boehly is planning to buy for Chelsea revealed

by News
0 views
epl:-three-players-boehly-is-planning-to-buy-for-chelsea-revealed

Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly is working on at least three deals as the summer transfer window enters its final weeks.

Boehly is planning to send in a third bid for Leicester City defender, Wesley Fofana, after two offers were turned down.

The Blues have already pencilled Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an option to bolster their attack, following the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea are also expected to bid for Inter Milan starlet, Cesar Casadei, in the coming days.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Thursday morning: “Chelsea are working on many different deals. Talks on with intermediaries of Wesley Fofana deal, after two bids rejected; Pierre Aubameyang discussed as option since last week but no proposal to Barça yet.

“New bid expected soon for Inter’s 2003 born talent Cesare Casadei.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ballon d’Or 2022: He’s world most efficient player...

Osun-Osogbo Festival: NSCDC Assures Adequate Security   

BREAKING: Court Remands Rasheed Oko-ilu In Ilesa Prison

July 16: Oyetola, Famodun Cheaply Delivered Victory To...

Osun Students Protest, Lock School Gate

Journalist John Chiahemen is dead

Ilorin court remands 31-year-old man over alleged N3.3m...

Jealous husband who strangled his wife and drank...

Transfer: Dessers ready for new challenge at Genk

Transfer: Absolutely embarrassing for Man United – Neville...

Leave a Reply