EPL: Three more players set to leave Manchester United this summer

Three more Manchester United players will leave the club this summer.

They are Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Their departure will be triggered by the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic have already left the club at the end of their contracts.

Also, Andreas Pereira is sealing a permanent move to Fulham this week but the Red Devils remain stacked with options at the back.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane were the first-choice options last season, with Bailly and Jones starting just eight games in all competitions.

Now with United appearing close to signing Martinez, the clear-out at Old Trafford is set to continue.

The Mirror reports that the three defenders deemed surplus to requirements will be moved on.

United are said to be close to sealing the £46million signing of Martinez, with Ajax accepting they cannot hold onto the Argentina international.

