Home NEWS EPL: They’re great – Apostle Johnson Suleman hails 4 Arsenal players after latest victory
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: They’re great – Apostle Johnson Suleman hails 4 Arsenal players after latest victory

by News
0 views
epl:-they’re-great-–-apostle-johnson-suleman-hails-4-arsenal-players-after-latest-victory

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, has singled out four Arsenal players for special praise following their Premier League 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The four players are Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

Suleman described their performances against Leicester City as ‘great and good.’

bioreports recalls that Arsenal defeated Leicester at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to a brace from Jesus and a goal each from Granit Xhaka and Martinelli.

James Maddison did score for Leicester City against Mikel Arteta’s men, while William Saliba scored an own goal.

Reacting, Suleman, a passionate Arsenal fan, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, on Saturday wrote: “Arsenal has been lacking a clinical combative striker for a longtime now. Gabriel Jesus is just that good.

“Zinchenko, Martinelli, Saliba, great. EPL are you ready? Trust the process.”

Arsenal’s next Premier League match is against Bournemouth on August 20.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Funmi Branco: Ogun politics, Amosun and the abuse...

EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo maybe regretting returning to Manchester...

Oyo Govt Explains Delay in Workers’ Audit, Payroll...

Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman for...

EPL: We’re bottom, I’m going off grid –...

Ondo: Flush out criminals amongst you – Akeredolu...

‘We have repented, forgive us’ – Insurgents beg...

EPL: Brentford’s Toney, Jensen reveals what they did...

EPL: Players don’t want to join Man Utd...

EPL: Robbie Savage suggests Man United stars want...

Leave a Reply