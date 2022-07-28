Home NEWS EPL: They’ll score many goals – McAvennie tells Chelsea who to sign as Sterling’s partner
EPL: They'll score many goals – McAvennie tells Chelsea who to sign as Sterling's partner

Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie, has urged Chelsea to sign Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

McAvennie believes Saint-Maximin can form an excellent partnership with Raheem Sterling in Chelsea’s attack line and get Thomas Tuchel’s side the goals they need.

Recall that Chelsea recently signed Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “I don’t think he will want to go. Chelsea is a huge club, Newcastle are not yet, but they are going to be.

“It’s whether or not he wants to stay and be part of that build.

“He’s the one player I would have kept because they were hopeless until Eddie Howe came in.

“For £40m, he’d be a good addition. Him and [Raheem] Sterling playing up front, that would be interesting. They would score lots of goals.”

