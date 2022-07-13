Home NEWS EPL: That’s hell of a signing – Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea’s latest recruit
EPL: That's hell of a signing – Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea's latest recruit

Former Barcelona striker, Gary Lineker, has reacted to Chelsea’s latest new signing, Raheem Sterling.

Lineker described the signing of Sterling by Chelsea as a hell of a signing.

Chelsea had on Wednesday announced the signing of Sterling from Manchester City.

Sterling becomes Chelsea’s first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge today.

The England international penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returned to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Chelsea announced the news on Twitter by posting a picture of Sterling wearing the club’s colours in the United States and writing: “A star in LA! #SterlingIsChelsea.”

Reacting, Lineker, who was the first big name to share his thoughts on Sterling joining Chelsea, wrote: “That is one hell of a signing,” he said as he retweeted Chelsea’s announcement post.

