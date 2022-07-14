epl:-ten-hag-told-what-he-must-do-to-handle-man-utd-dressing-room-leaks

Former Aston Villa boss, Alex McLeish, has advised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on what he must do to handle dressing room media leaks at Old Trafford.

These leaks became somewhat notable during the tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, both of whom couldn’t seem to fix the issue.

A new leak came out of Old Trafford earlier this month, with reports saying Ten Hag had introduced five new rules to the Man United squad.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McLeish explained that the leakage situation could be dealt with if Ten Hag applied Sir Alex Ferguson’s philosophy.

He said, “Everybody has to be on the same page. I always felt, at the beginning of a season, you have to focus on the values of the club and what the club stands for. You hope the guys you bring in show a bit of humility. Alex Ferguson always preached that word, humility.

“He liked his players to be humble. He would get to know the players’ families. It’s all about values and getting players to be on the same page. That has got to be 100% done. You have to outline those kinds of values to any player that comes in.

He added: “Leaks are frustrating and I’m sure the manager will be focused on finding out where it’s coming from.”