epl:-ten-hag-speaks-on-ronaldo-leaving-man-utd-ahead-of-liverpool-clash

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans as the transfer window edges towards a close.

Ten Hag was answering questions during his Friday press conference ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Monday, where he was asked about the speculation linking Ronaldo with Borussia Dortmund.

Ronaldo wants to leave United in a bid to play in the Champions League this season.

But Ten Hag is adamant that the 37-year-old will remain at the club, despite more rumours insisting the club is open to selling him.

“I don’t know why he is the focus in particular after Saturday [and the 4-0 loss to Brentford],” Ten Hag told his press conference.

“It was the team performance and the whole team’s attitude, including Ronaldo.

“He’s in our plans. That’s all I can say. “