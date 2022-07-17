epl:-ten-hag-sends-message-to-man-utd-board-over-de-jong

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has told the club’s board to continue pushing for Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, even if he is not signed before the new Premier League season begins.

Earlier this week, Man United reached an agreement with Barcelona that would see them pay €75m (£63.7m) up front plus a further €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons for De Jong.

However, the Netherlands international is intent on staying at Barcelona and has shown no public indication that he would be prepared to join the Red Devils.

Despite De Jong’s apparent reluctance to join the Premier League giants this summer, The Guardian reports that Ten Hag has told the club’s CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough to keep trying, even if the player is not signed before their Premier League opener against Brighton on August 7.

Ten Hag views his fellow compatriot as a key part of his plans at Man United, but De Jong has made it clear that he wants to stay at the Catalan club.